Federal Trial Date Set for Former CHS Teacher Charged with Child Porn

A former Charlottesville High School teacher accused of child pornography now has a trial date set in federal court.

Richard Allen Wellbeloved-Stone is now set to face a judge and jury beginning February 26.

The trial comes as the 57 year old's legal team seeks to suppress evidence in the case, and the judge has sealed some court filings.

Wellbeloved-Stone faces four charges involving two alleged underage victims. He's charged with three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual conduct to produce child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Federal investigators said they first discovered Wellbeloved-Stone's activities through online chats. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security contacted Charlottesville police on July 19, 2017. A search warrant was then executed by city police and special agents at the suspect's Cottonwood Road home on July 25.

Defense in the federal case are attempting to have evidence from Homeland Security kept out of trial. Specifically, they are concerned about evidence connected to the online chats in the social media app Kik, as well as other online activity.

All state-level charges against Wellbeloved-Stone are on hold while the federal case moves forward: He had been facing a total of 19 counts of producing child pornography and one charge of aggravated sexual battery in Charlottesville-area courts. Prosecutors have stated that there is evidence the former environmental science teacher molested a young girl, took pictures of it, and shared videos of other children having sex.

The federal trial is expected to last three days.

Wellbeloved-Stone is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.