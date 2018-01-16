Louisa County Supervisors Disagree Over How to Improve Internet Connectivity

For years, getting internet access in many parts of Louisa County has been a struggle.

A number of people were hopeful when the Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted last month to put more money towards building internet towers. Now, a newly-elected supervisor is putting the brakes on the project.

In a 4-3 vote, the board decided to put $1.1 million towards a contract for a company to build wireless towers and a wireless broadband system. This is all in the hopes that an internet provider would add their service to the towers.

Mineral District Supervisor Duane Adams wants to terminate the approval for that contract. He said the idea makes no sense.

"Well, I'm certainly not opposed to internet access," he said. "I am opposed to the approach the broadband authority in Louisa County is taking, which is to build towers with taxpayer money hoping that we find W.I.S.P - wireless internet service providers - on line-of-sight internet."

Line-of-sight internet is where there must be a straight, unobstructed path between a transmitting antenna and a receiving antenna.

Patrick Henry District Supervisor Fitzgerald Barnes rebuts Adams' theory, saying building infrastructure before having a service has been done before in the area and it worked.

"What we're trying to do in all county is kind of like what we did at Zion Crossroads," Barnes explained. "We put water and sewer there and we had no businesses. So, now look at what we have, we have businesses."

Barnes' stance is if the county builds it, providers will come: "We're putting the towers there, we hope to get providers to help reduce the cost so some of the smaller providers will provide internet to our citizens," he said.

A report from the Louisa County Parks and Recreation Department said only a quarter of its more than 17,000 residents have internet access. Half of those homes are using dial-up connections.

Still, Adams insists the wireless towers are a bad idea: "Really what we've decided to do is put a bunch of steel poles in the ground," said the supervisor.

Adams argues the technology is dated, adding, "It is not the way of the future. It does nothing to encourage economic development, expand our economic base. And by far the better option is fiber optic."

Barnes said the Board of Supervisor's proposal to install the wireless towers will cover 65 percent to 70 percent of the county. "Nobody's putting fiber in the ground anymore, it's too costly," he argued.

A broadband authority was established in Louisa County to help solve the internet access problem in 2014. That authority agrees with Barnes. According to a report by the authority, it would cost upwards of $120 million to bring fiber-optic internet to all the homes and businesses in Louisa County.

Tolu Odumosu is an Associate Professor at the University of Virginia Engineering School in the Department of Science Technology and Society. He said everyone has at least one part of this debate correct: Fiber-optic internet is faster and more reliable in the future.

"In terms of the speeds, it can be rather significantly more than the wireless technology speeds," Odumosu explained. "So, if one invested in fiber, then you're probably future-proofing in a way that you're probably not if you're building a wireless network."

Odumosu tells NBC29 the "backbone," or the part of the network that carries all the data is more reliable with fiber-optic cables. However, when it comes to rural areas, he agrees with Barnes.

"Pushing fiber to everyone's home is the dream, but that takes time and a lot of money," said Odumosu.

He adds, in rural areas, it's not realistic to bring in that kind of service.

"Houses tend to be widely distributed," he said. "There isn't a high concentration, and it's rather expensive to run lines to each of those homes. So, if you can do it wirelessly, you cut down significantly on installation expenses."

With an infrastructure already in place, Odumosu believes it could make the decision easier for smaller providers to come into the area: "If there are telephoning lines that are already made, you can sort of leverage them and piggyback internet services on top of that.”

The Louisa County Board of Supervisors will meet for a closed session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 16. The meeting will open to the public at 6 p.m. with the internet discussion set to start just before 7 p.m.