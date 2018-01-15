Malcom Brogdon's Bucks Top Mike Scott and Wizards 104-95

Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 points and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Washington Wizards 104-95 Monday.

Milwaukee improved to a record of 23-20, while the Wizards dropped to a record of 25-19.

"It was a huge win for us," says Brogdon. "We were coming off a bad loss for us in Miami. It was a huge confidence booster. We want to come out and play with consistency, and come out and play with energy every night. Consistency is really our problem and not having the energy, night after night."

It was the 22nd time in 24 games that Brogdon reached double-digit points.

Mike Scott scored five points in 16 minutes.

Both Brogdon and Scott played college basketball at Virginia and were excited to face each other for the third time this season.

Brogdon says, "Yeah, its cool. Last game we had a few plays where we matched up together, so it was fun. We always chat before pregame, so its always good seeing Mike."

Scott says, "Its crazy to see how much his game has progressed. He and Joe Harris. I missed a post up on Malcolm. I really wanted to score on him, and I let Joe score on me last game, so I'm 0-for-2. I got to do something better. Those guys are great."

Brogdon says, "Its definitely and honor to be able to play on MLK Day. He was a man that meant so much to this country and this world, so to be playing on this day is really an honor."

Scott says, "White, black, no matter what, we're all playing together. We're all in this together. Its just great man. We're enemies on the court and friends off the court."