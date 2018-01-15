Humility Still Key as UVA Basketball Rises to No. 2 Ranking

The Virginia basketball team climbed one-spot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday.

Villanova remained at No. 1 and received 63 of 65 first place votes.

UVA received one first place vote, while No.3 Purdue got the other.

Oklahoma is ranked fourth, Duke is ranked fifth and West Virginia is ranked sixth after losing by one-point at No. 8 Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers are the only team to beat the 'Hoos this season.

The No. 2 ranking is the 'Hoos highest, since the 2014-15 season when the Cavaliers entered the year ranked ninth in the preseason top 25 poll.

This year's team wasn't even ranked in the preseason top 25 to start the year.

Devon Hall says, "That's certain praise to our team because we work really hard and coach Bennett has talked about that. You just try to keep a humble mindset when it comes to those things. Of course we're proud of it, but we just want to keep working hard and keep thriving."

"They've taken care of business, so they're in this spot," says head coach Tony Bennett. "Our pillar and our program is all about humility. They're very clear on how they have to play. They do it together. Now there's talent on that team. There's no question. They understand they have to be good collectively on both ends of the floor and when they do that, that's their best chance. Some teams can kind of flip a switch and they can just do it a different way, but they have to be continuous and constant. I think the guys like Isaiah and Jack and Devon, who've been through it understand, your margin of error, you're never that far away from being real solid, or being just okay."

Virginia begins a two-game road stretch this Thursday at Georgia Tech.