MLK Day Event Reminds People There's Still Work to be Done

Families in Charlottesville celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, legacy, and birthday at the Carver Recreation Center on Monday, January 15.

Motivational speaker Alex Zan says Monday's event was a way to continue King’s dream and honor those in the Charlottesville community who have helped make that dream a reality.

People sang songs, played instruments, and gave speeches to celebrate King’s ongoing legacy and 89th birthday.

“His messages need to be heard constantly in terms of what he stood for - for character, dreams, unity,” says Zan, who organized the event for the fifth year in a row.

Zan was one of the first 12 students involved in the desegregation process of Charlottesville's public schools. He says the event reminds people from all backgrounds that there is still work to be done.

“Meeting different people from different faiths, different parts of the community, the university, around the state of Virginia, just coming together, just in unity, just to say ‘hey, you know, we're going to make a difference,’ we're going to make up a commitment towards fulfilling his dream and his works,” says Zan.

Parents brought their children to Monday's event to ensure the next generation understands King’s contribution to the country.

"Having the elderly here today - our elders and young people and children - being a part of the program and the emphasis on education is very important,” says Carla Williams, the athletic director at the University of Virginia. “I think it should always be a part of any MLK celebration."

“We put a lot of emphasis on our young people because young people will be the ones that will carry the torch,” says Zan.

Zan says Martin Luther King Jr.’s most important message was the urgency of now. He hopes people left the event ready to eliminate hate and racism in Charlottesville.

“We've got to get busy, we've got to go to work,” says Zan. “We've got to start serving and helping people now, right at this moment."

Organizers are encouraging people to come to the Jefferson School on January 22 to continue the discussion of race relations in the city.