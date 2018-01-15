Charlottesville Police Respond to Reports of Vehicle Enterings

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

The Charlottesville Police Department has taken several reports from citizens in the Blue Ridge Road, Hessian Road, Rosser Lane and Rugby Road area where unlocked vehicles were entered and rummaged through.

These incidents were reported to have occurred between 11 p.m. 01/14/2018 and 4 a.m. 01/15/2018. In one instance, U.S. Currency was taken. This release is intended to warn citizens of these incidents and to remind everyone to lock their vehicle or if you choose to leave it unlocked not to leave any valuables in the vehicle.

If anyone observed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area of Blue Ridge Road, Hessian Road, Rosser Lane or Rugby Road last night, they are asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970- 3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977- 4000.