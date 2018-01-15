Study Shows Va. Communities Rarely Boost Revenue with Higher Cigarette Taxes

A new study by the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy reveals Virginia communities rarely boost their bottom lines by putting higher taxes on cigarette buyers.

The nonprofit's study finds local governments collected nearly 20 percent less in cigarette tax revenues over years when they raised those taxes more than 50 times.

The study shows Charlottesville's cigarette tax revenues increased just 1 percent in 2016, the year after the city raised the tax rate by 20 percent.

The institute says the main reason for the drop is that smokers will drive across city-county lines to buy cigarettes where the taxes are cheaper.