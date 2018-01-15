Proposed State Law May Help Historic Charlottesville Cemetery

A new push from Richmond may help those laid to rest in one of Charlottesville’s historic cemeteries.

57th District Delegate David Toscano is proposing legislation that will disburse funds for cemeteries to preserve African-American history.

The Preservers of the Daughters of Zion Cemetery have been working on restoring the hollowed grounds, which has been a part of the city's African-American community since the late 1800s.

There are around 200 marked graves at the cemetery located along Oak Street and South 1st Street. Founded in 1873 by the Daughters of Zion society, the grounds began to fall into disrepair after those members passed away, and the city took over the property in the 1970s.

Crews began using ground-penetrating radar in 2016 to find unmarked graves.

"I mean, there's really unmarked graves throughout the cemetery,” said Steve Thompson with Rivanna Archaeological Services. "The [ground-penetrating radar] suggested there were somewhere between 250 and 300 graves."

A recent survey revealed another 35 to 45 additional unmarked graves along the border of the cemetery.

The preservation group is now working on funding projects to identify and create proper tombstones for these unmarked graves.

"We want respect. We want people to know that there are humans buried here, and we don't want to disrespect them," said Daughters of Zion Cemetery Preserver Edwina St. Rose. “Hopefully we'll be able to get in touch with some of the descendants and can fill in some of the blanks that we have.”

If passed, Del. Toscano’s bill will not only help the Daughters of Zion continue to shed light on unmarked graves, but will also fund preservation of tombstones for every person born before the 1900s.

"This location really tells a story of African Americans prior to the Civil War and after, so we're really excited to have this. This is sort of like a laboratory here that we can tell a story," St. Rose said

City leaders and community members unveiled a memorial for the unknown buried at the Daughters of Zion Cemetery on December 16, 2017.