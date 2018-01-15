Family Working to Improve Senior Care Makes Legislative Progress

The children of an injured woman who got trapped in her apartment at an Albemarle County senior community are making progress to change state laws over independent living facilities.

They've gotten Delegate Rob Bell and State Senator Creigh Deeds to support House Joint Resolution 118, which requests a state study of regulations for independent living communities.

NBC29 first shared Jacqueline Carney's story in February 2017 after an arbiter ordered Commonwealth Senior Living to pay $900,000 in damages to her family.

Carney discovered her 74-year-old mother, Diane Franklin, in her soiled bed at Commonwealth - four days after she had broken her collarbone.

Commonwealth failed to complete daily check-ins, which had been promised in Carney’s mother's contract with the independent living facility.

Over the past year, Carney and her siblings have worked with state lawmakers and the attorney general's office to push for regulations and criminal consequences.

“We're hopeful that our voice and my mom's story will be heard to the people that can make a difference in this commonwealth,” says Carney. “And we hope that in some way that will help prevent situations like ours from happening to other families and their loved ones.”

Delegate Bell filed the House joint resolution on the first day of the General Assembly session on Wednesday, January 10.

If approved, the Virginia Department of Social Services would have until the start of next year's session to finish its study of possible regulations for independent living.

Carney says the family is also working with the attorney general's office to draft legislation that would put in place criminal penalties - similar to neglect of a child.