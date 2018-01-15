Aly Bayens

Aly joined the NBC29 weather team in January 2018. She comes here from Florida after graduating with a meteorology degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

She was born and raised in Louisville, KY, but is excited to call Virginia her new home.

During her college career, Aly worked as a meteorology intern at WKMG News 6 in Orlando and also spent a semester reporting on tropical weather and writing stories for the Daytona-Beach News-Journal.

Aly loves all types of weather, but has a special love of hurricanes after bracing for both Hurricane Irma and Matthew during her time in Florida.

You can find her giving the forecast during NBC29's News at Noon, but when she's not at work she enjoys exploring thrift shops, petting dogs, or trying new restaurants around town.

She would love to see your weather pictures, and you can email her at abayens@nbc29.com or follow her on twitter!