RWSA: Lane Closure on Route 240 in Crozet, January 16, 2018

Release from the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority:

Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority, along with Faulconer Construction, will be performing water line repair work on Tuesday January 16, 2018.

The repair will take place on Route 240 near Park Ridge Drive in Crozet, VA and is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Traffic control will be present and will

consist of a lane shift into the painted median, to minimize the impact on through traffic, however speeds may be reduced in the work area.

Work is scheduled to end at 4:30 p.m. and the normal traffic pattern will be restored.

Depending on issues encountered while the repair is being performed, work could take 1 to 3 days to complete. Should work extend into a second or third day, the same traffic control measures and work hours will be in effect. If the schedule needs to be significantly modified, the public will be notified of changes and any impact it might cause.