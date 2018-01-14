Solidarity Cards Project to Exhibit People's Responses to Monumental Events

A University of Virginia alumnus who collected notecards with people's responses to the changes happening in Charlottesville and across the country is getting ready to unveil those written words in a new exhibit.

The thoughts were written down and collected by Destinee Wright, who wanted to capture people's reactions in the moment.

“I'm just trying to just, like, put the messages out there, you know, like these are the things that people are feeling and I'm just sharing them with people,” says Wright.

Wright got the idea for the project, which she named the Solidarity Cards Project, after the 2016 presidential election stirred up divisive feelings in the country. Later, she began to tie in other recent monumental events like last summer’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

“Hearing these different people's concerns and feelings, people were being very open and honest within this safe space,” says Wright. “And I felt like we needed to be having these conversations everywhere."

So, Wright went out and bought a box of index cards and began approaching strangers at events asking them to write down how they felt.

She now has a box full of responses from the D.C. Women's March, August 12 rally, community forums, and the Virginia Film Festival.

“We are a melting pot, right, so the concerns and the voices that are in this project are so diverse,” says Wright.



After collecting more than 300 index cards, she decided to put these thoughts on display in an art exhibit at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative in Charlottesville to show the changes over time.

“The responses have definitely shifted as we've kind of progressed,” says Wright.

Wright will be at the Healing Through Art and Community event on Friday at the Jefferson School collecting her final responses before the show.

The exhibit opens Saturday, January 20, at The Bridge, and will run until January 27.