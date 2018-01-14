3 UVa Downs NC State 68-51 Behind Devon Hall's Career-High 25 Points

Senior Devon Hall scored a career-high 25 points, and the #3 Virginia men's basketball team defeated NC State 68-51 on Sunday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Hall made 7-of-9 shots from the field against the Wolfpack, including 4-of-5 three-point attempts.

The senior guard was also a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

"I feel confident every single day, going into when I let the ball go," says Hall. "If I'm open, I'm going to shoot it with confidence."

Sophomore Kyle Guy scored 17 points for Virginia, while Ty Jerome had eight points and six assists.

UVa (16-1, 5-0 ACC) never trailed against NCSU, and it led by as many as 21 points in the 2nd half.

The Wahoos' defense limited the Wolfpack to 41.1 percent shooting from the field (23-of-56), and 2-of-16 from three-point range (12.5 percent).

Virginia went 8-of-14 from the three-point line as a team.

Isaiah Wilkins scored ten points and grabbed a game-high six rebounds.

The senior forward showed off his range with a number of long jump shots against the Wolfpack.

"Mike Scott was here," says head coach Tony Bennett. "They showed him (on the jumbotron). I'm so proud of Mike and obviously the career he's having. After the game he said, 'Isaiah should look for that shot more.' I said, 'You mean like you Mike?' He likes to step and shoot. That's next level stuff."

Wilkins says, "I saw him before the game, and I saw him after the game. When I'm home in Atlanta, he works out there, so I saw him when I was at home, too. Maybe he's good luck. He has to come to more games."

Virginia has a record of 12-0 on its home court this season.

Guy says, "I think it's always good to capitalize when we have home court advantage, and we don't like to lose in front of our fans."

The Cavaliers have won eight games in a row overall, and they will return to action on Thursday at Georgia Tech.