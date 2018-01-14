Semi-Professional Soccer Team Prepares for Debut Season

This team is the first of its kind for Charlottesville

A semi-professional soccer league is getting ready for its debut season in Charlottesville.

The team kicked off the new year by holding its first official practice on Sunday, January 14.

The group, known as C-Ville FC, is the first of its kind for the Charlottesville area.

The team met at Charlottesville High School Sunday evening, which will be its home field once the season starts.

“We decided to get involved because we wanted to bring some affordable entertainment to Charlottesville, other than the university,” says Jonny Forbes, the team’s director of operations.

The C-Ville FC soccer team will play in the Southeast Conference for the United Premier Soccer League.

“We have a lot of youth who can't afford to go to some of these private organizations and clubs, so we're going to try to establish a clinic, camps for the underserved youth in Charlottesville,” says Forbes.

In addition to holding camps, the team plans to partner with the Boys and Girls Club and international community in the Charlottesville area.

“You know, this is a great opportunity for kids to have a chance to go to the next level,” says Bayram Sadikoglu, the head coach. “It's a great opportunity for them to just come and play, and I know a lot of the players personally, so I'm excited. I can't wait for the season to start here.”

Officials say the players and staff joined the team out of passion for the sport, but they plan to compensate everyone later in this first season or the next one with the funds they raise.

“It means a ton; it just gives everybody an opportunity to keep playing, because a lot of these guys are like me going to PVCC, or just out of college and just working,” says Colin Moore, who’s playing for the team. “It just gives them a chance to keep playing, and it means a ton to us.”

C-Ville FC will kick off its season in March.

The team will play about 10 games until the season ends in the summer.