Community Organizer Putting Focus on Youth for MLK Day Event

Alex Zan has organized this event for five years

Charlottesville community organizer Alex Zan is gearing up for his fifth-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program.

Zan says the event, which will take place on Monday, January 15, will have an emphasis on young people.

He says the younger generation is the key to keeping King’s dream alive.

“So many people are expecting other people to continue the dreams and work, but it starts with you and we're going to challenge people on Monday in the terms of what are you going to make a commitment to do, to carry out the dreams and works of Dr. King,” says Zan.

The program starts at 1 p.m. Monday at the Carver Recreation Center.

Organizers expect 300 people to attend this year’s event.