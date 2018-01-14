Charlottesville City Councilors Looking to Change Meeting Format

Charlottesville City Council is looking at ways to change how its meetings run.

Recently, meetings have at times descended into chaotic shouting matches between Councilors and the public - especially since the white nationalist rally in August.

Two Councilors have voiced their opinions about what they believe will help the public be heard.

They propose having town hall-style meetings and expanding the number of people who are allowed to speak at council meetings.

Councilor Wes Bellamy is proposing to have a town hall for the public in Council Chambers before the regularly scheduled 7 p.m. meetings.

Councilor Kathy Galvin says she finds that problematic, because of the time and place.

She says many people are still at work at that time, and Council Chambers is not a good environment for town halls.

She's asking that council hosts roundtable, open conversations, where Councilors can be viewed as literally on the same level as residents.

Along with Bellamy, Galvin also proposes expanding the number of people who can speak at council meetings.

“My feeling - and I'm gonna propose it to my colleagues - is that we retain the remote selection so that people don't have to get there at 5:30 in the afternoon to sign up,” says Galvin. “And so expand it to 24, have 12 that are remotely selected and then 12 come as you show up - in which case we're getting back to what we did before 2016, but it's even better.”

Galvin adds that council needs to have public town halls monthly.

She believes after public town halls, council should meet and have a work session before its regular meetings.

This way, she says, people's comments and proposals are taken more seriously and there's a structure for taking action.