Final Day to Recycle Christmas Tree Approaching

If you still have your Christmas tree lying around the house, you're running out of time to recycle it in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Before dusk on Monday, January 15, is your last chance to unload your tree at seven recycling locations in the city and county.

You can bring the trees to Crozet, Chris Greene Lake, Darden Towe, and Walnut Creek parks as well as the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority, and Greenwood and Scottsville community centers.

The county’s parks and recreation department will turn the trees into free mulch for the public that can be picked up at Darden Towe Park starting February 1.