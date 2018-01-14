Quantcast

Final Day to Recycle Christmas Tree Approaching

Christmas trees to be mulched (file photo) Christmas trees to be mulched (file photo)
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

If you still have your Christmas tree lying around the house, you're running out of time to recycle it in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Before dusk on Monday, January 15, is your last chance to unload your tree at seven recycling locations in the city and county.

You can bring the trees to Crozet, Chris Greene Lake, Darden Towe, and Walnut Creek parks as well as the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority, and Greenwood and Scottsville community centers.

The county’s parks and recreation department will turn the trees into free mulch for the public that can be picked up at Darden Towe Park starting February 1.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

