Saturday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prince Edward County 45, Goochland 36

BOYS BASKETBALL
Caroline 64, Louisa 62
Collegiate-Richmond 61, St. Annes-Belfield 59
Northside 72, Spotswood 52
Western Albemarle 58, Covenant School 31
Woodberry Forest 52, Episcopal 42

Woodside Showcase
Miller School 71, Virginia Academy 58

