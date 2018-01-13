Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Sworn in, Discusses Charlottesville

Besides inaugurating Governor Ralph Northam, Justin Fairfax was also sworn in on Saturday, January 13, as the lieutenant governor of Virginia.

NBC29 was able to talk with him briefly in his first interview after taking the oath of office.

Fairfax focused on the issues surrounding Charlottesville during the “Unite the Right” rally in August and moving Virginia forward.

“I think that today with the inauguration, this was another opportunity to heal the wounds that were opened up yet again in Charlottesville and to make sure we are an inclusive and open and welcoming commonwealth,” says Fairfax.

Fairfax continued by saying that everyone in Virginia deserves a chance at the American dream regardless of his or her color, sexuality, and religion - they should get a chance to flourish in the commonwealth.