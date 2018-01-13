Central Virginia Lawmakers Look Forward to Drafting Bipartisan Legislation

Lawmakers from central Virginia and the valley praised the inauguration for its peaceful transfer of power.

Although the General Assembly remains in Republican control, members say they look forward to working together in a bipartisan manner to get legislation passed.

“With 51 votes for Republicans and 49 for the Democratic party, obviously neither side is going to be able to achieve anything unless we have bipartisan support ,” says Delegate Steve Landes. “Because not all Republicans can agree on everything, and not all Democrats can agree on everything.”

Landes - who chairs the House Education Committee - says he looks forward to working with his Democratic colleagues to strengthen education.