Volunteer Tutors Learn Methods to Teach English Language Skills

A nonprofit that's working to end illiteracy in central Virginia is training a new group of volunteer tutors.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville-Albemarle held its first training session of the year on Saturday, January 13, to help new tutors learn how to best teach their students.

The program has nearly 400 tutors working with more than 460 students that are trying to learn to read, write, or speak English.

The tutors meet with students one-on-one for eight hours a month.

“It’s really helping show these tutors how to build a lesson not just for today, but for ongoing,” says Heather Tebbenhoff, tutor recruiter of the group. “We do ask our volunteers to commit for a year, so we’re showing them how to use that year to the best of your ability to help your students progress.”

If you're interested in becoming a tutor, the next training will take place February 20 and 21.