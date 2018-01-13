United Way Offers Free Tax Preparations Across Central Virginia

United Way is gearing up for its 10th year of services

The United Way is gearing up for its 10th year of helping people in central Virginia file their taxes.

The Thomas Jefferson Area United Way will partner with the University of Virginia, Madison House, UVA Community Credit Union, and others to help people with a household income of less than $55,000.

The free tax preparation will operate in 10 locations across Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Nelson, Fluvanna, and Louisa.

“This program has been in operation 10 years - this year's our 10th anniversary - and we have total refunds of approximately $32 million over that 10-year period, which is a huge economic impact for our community,” says Barbara Hutchinson, vice president of community impact for this chapter of United Way.

All of the volunteers are trained and certified to prepare taxes.

The program runs from January 29 to this year's deadline of April 17.