Ropes Hanging Outside JMRL Not Nooses Say Charlottesville Police

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville police confirm ropes with loops hanging from a tree outside the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library are not nooses.

The photo raised concerns after it was posted on social media on Friday, January 12.

Police say the ropes are tethers for banners that frequently hang across Market Street to promote events in the city.

Police say the reason the ropes were spotted just dangling from the tree is because currently there's no banner that needs to be put up.

