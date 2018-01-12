Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

Albemarle senior J'Quan Anderson
Tierenni Younger had a game high 19 points in Charlottesville's win over Albemarle

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amelia County 36, Buckingham County 35
Buffalo Gap 43, R.E. Lee 35
Charlottesville 55, Albemarle 46
East Rockingham 71, Riverheads 57
Fluvanna County 64, Orange County 45
Goochland 63, Central 7
Harrisonburg 50, Rockbridge County 16
Powhatan 31, Louisa County 26
Spotswood 43, Fort Defiance 19
Strasburg 49, Madison County 32
Western Albemarle 54, Monticello 42
William Monroe 54, Manassas Park 12

BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 66, Charlottesville 60
Buckingham 42, Amelia 27
Collegiate 59, Fork Union 48
Culpeper 95, Warren County 48
East Rockingham 64, Riverheads 39
Goochland 59, Central 38
Louisa County 87, Powhatan 44
Manassas Park 71, William Monroe 64
Nelson County 59, Gretna 49
Orange County 66, Fluvanna 37
R.E. Lee 69, Buffalo Gap 41
Spotswood 77, Fort Defiance 57
Summit Christian Academy 70, Tandem Friends School 31
Western Albemarle 65, Monticello 36
Wilson Memorial 52, Alleghany 47