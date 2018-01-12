Architecture Firm Holds Contest for Public Artwork Designs

The contest is open to everyone regardless of age

Charlottesville architecture firm Bushman Dreyfus Architects has announced it’s looking for public artwork that better represents the city than the Confederate statues.

The firm is calling all artists to submit design concepts to a contest called "Charlottesville: Identity and Design."

“The artwork in our public parks have been a lightning rod these days, and so we felt this as an inaugural competition this was a great opportunity for us to get the public discussion going about what is the role of public art,” says Jeff Dreyfus, partner at Bushman Dreyfus.

There is no guarantee that the top choice will be installed downtown, but the sponsors hope to open a dialogue about Charlottesville public artwork.

The top design will win $5,000.