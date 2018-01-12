Attic Fire at The Shebeen Temporarily Stalls Business

A fire at a Charlottesville restaurant during lunchtime forced diners to evacuate and owners to temporarily shut down.

The call went out from The Shebeen just after 12 p.m. on Friday, January 12, to put out a fire in the restaurant's attic.

The fire chief says a malfunctioning vent fan started the fire.

As of late Friday afternoon, everything has been cleaned up and the restaurant is back open.

Charlottesville Fire Department Press Release:

Charlottesville, Va – Friday January 12th, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to reported fan on fire in the attic of Shebeen, 247 Ridge McIntire Road at 12:03 p.m. The first unit was on scene within 1 minute to find nothing showing but quickly found a fire in the attic of the restaurant.

The fast, professional response limited the damage to the fan and adjacent areas. One Rapid Response Vehicle, three engines, two aerials, a medic unit, and a Battalion Chief along with an engine from Albemarle County Fire Rescue were assigned to the call for service.

There were no injuries reported and all units had cleared the scene within an hour. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be accidental due to a malfunction in an attic ventilation fan.

The Charlottesville Fire Department would like to remind everyone that fire extinguishers can be helpful on a small fire, after the following things are accomplished:

Everyone is the building is alerted that there is a fire

The Fire Department has been notified

You are physically able and trained to use the extinguisher

The fire is small & contained in a single object (like a pan or wastebasket)

Do you have a clear escape route

More information on fire extinguishers can be found at https://www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/extinguishers.html.

If you have any questions related to this news release, please contact Battalion Chief Tim Karr at karr@charlottesville.org.