UVA Sees Increase in Applications Despite Summer's Violent Events

UVA is seeing an uptick in undergraduate applicants

The University of Virginia is seeing the largest undergraduate applicant pool in school history.

This comes despite the violence that took place at the university this past summer.

In the aftermath of the white nationalists' rally on August 11, UVA saw a 1 percent increase in applications overall, and a 4 percent increase in applications from prospective minority students.

More than 37,000 high school seniors applied to UVA with hopes of starting school at the same place white supremacists marched one year prior.

Nearly 12,000 minorities submitted applications, which is the highest number in school history.

The dean of undergraduate admissions says the reason this past summer's events did not deter applicants is because he thinks students are eager to come to Charlottesville and help make a difference.

“If you’re someone who wants to make a change, a difference, in the lives of others, who wants to stand up for what you believe in, and what’s right, then this is a perfect environment for that,” says Greg Roberts, UVA’s dean of undergraduate admissions. “And I think that message resonated with families, so we’re extremely excited that so many underrepresented minority students actually submitted applications.”

The university says despite more applications, it expects to admit roughly the same number of students as it did in 2017.

Roberts says the University of Virginia expects to release early action admission decisions within the next few weeks.

Decisions for those who applied for regular decision are set to be released April 1.