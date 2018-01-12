Kitchen Renovations Underway at Charlottesville's The Nook

A long-time restaurant on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall is undergoing major renovations.

The Nook closed its doors January 1 to completely re-do the kitchen. Crews are gutting and replacing the kitchen floor, as well as purchasing new appliances.

The building is over 100 years old, and managers say the kitchen hasn't seen updates in decades.

They say not to worry, though, as the restaurant's atmosphere will not be changing.

"The restaurant is going to be the same. There's a few tweaks to the menu here and there, we're taking advantage of that as well. But when we reopen, its going to be the same old Nook. Everything you remember," said Nook General Manager Brandon Grimes.

There is not an official date for the restaurant to reopen, but they're hoping to have the renovations complete by the beginning of February.