What to Expect at Saturday's Inauguration

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Richmond has a weekend full of pomp and circumstance ahead as Gov. Terry McAuliffe hands over the reins to fellow Democrat Ralph Northam.

Northam will be sworn as Virginia's 73rd governor during an outdoor ceremony at Capitol Square on Saturday. Other celebratory events are planned Friday through Sunday.

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, a parade will kick off. A total of 26 groups are taking part, including a southwest Virginia fiddlers group, James Madison University's marching band and the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets.

A ticketed black-tie ball will be held Saturday night.

Northam's inaugural committee has raised over $1.9 million as of Friday, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan money-in-politics tracker.

Much of that money has come from corporations or special interest groups.

