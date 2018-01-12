Sheriff's Office Charges Greene County Man with Carjacking, Robbery

A Greene County man is behind bars, after reports of a carjacking and robbery in Ruckersville earlier in the week.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of armed robbery and carjacking on Tuesday, January 9.

The sheriff’s office adds that Charlottesville and Albemarle County police helped to track down the suspect, 30-year-old Brandon Davis. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, January 10.

Davis is charged with robbery, carjacking, use of firearm in the commission of felony, possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

01/12/2018 Release from the Greene County Sheriff's Office:

On Tuesday night January 9, 2018 Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a report of armed robbery and carjacking that occurred in Ruckersville.

Brandon Davis age 30 of Greene County is accused of committing these crimes, and is charged with the following offenses:

18.2-58 – Robbery

18.2-58.1 – Carjacking

18.2-53.1 – Use of Firearm in the Commission of Felony

18.2-308.2 – Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Through the course of attempting to locate Brandon Davis both Albemarle County Police Department and Charlottesville Police Department were very instrumental in assisting with locating him. Mr. Davis is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.