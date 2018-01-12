Quantcast

Thursday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Sardaar Calhoun scored 18 points for Blue Ridge Sardaar Calhoun scored 18 points for Blue Ridge
Everrett Castle scored in the paint for R.E. Lee Everrett Castle scored in the paint for R.E. Lee

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastern Mennonite 51, Covenant School 42
Fluvanna 42, Powhatan 36
Miller School 70, Holy Cross Regional 29
Waynesboro 42, R.E. Lee-Staunton 36

BOYS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge 51, Va. Episcopal 40
Eastern Mennonite 67, Covenant School 42
Madison County 57, Strasburg 43
Powhatan 62, Fluvanna 56
R.E. Lee-Staunton 64, Waynesboro 48