Richmond Police Officer Facing Charges for High-Speed FLUCO Chase

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A Richmond police officer finds himself on the other side of the law, facing a felony charge in Fluvanna County.

Travis Dooley is facing charges for eluding police and speeding in excess of 80 mph, a misdemeanor.

The Fluvanna Sheriff's Office says early Sunday morning, a Fluvanna deputy attempted to pull over Dooley on South Boston Road.

Detectives say Dooley would not stop, leading the deputy on a brief pursuit.

Dooley's next court date is Jan. 16. If convicted, that could impact his certification as a police officer.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

