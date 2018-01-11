Richmond Police Officer Facing Charges for High-Speed FLUCO Chase

A Richmond police officer finds himself on the other side of the law, facing a felony charge in Fluvanna County.

Travis Dooley is facing charges for eluding police and speeding in excess of 80 mph, a misdemeanor.

The Fluvanna Sheriff's Office says early Sunday morning, a Fluvanna deputy attempted to pull over Dooley on South Boston Road.

Detectives say Dooley would not stop, leading the deputy on a brief pursuit.

Dooley's next court date is Jan. 16. If convicted, that could impact his certification as a police officer.