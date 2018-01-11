Albemarle County Students, Parents Voice Concerns over Lee-Jackson Day on Calendar

People are up in arms about the Albemarle County Public School division listing a controversial day on its printed calendar.

They are demanding the school board remove Lee-Jackson Day from the calendar that was mailed out to all parents.

“Having this day printed on the school calendar is not okay,” sixth grader Miles Moxham said. "We cannot feel safe in a school that upholds Confederate heroes."

They're upset that the printed calendar marks Lee-Jackson Day on Jan. 12. A copy went out to all parents last year.

Lee-Jackson Day is not listed on the division's online calendar.

"This is not a time to ignore an opportunity to take a stand against hate and provide a safe learning environment for all of our students,” Amanda Moxham, who wants the calendar changed, said.

"Printing their names on our school calendar only continues to glorify leaders who represent racism,” Aubrey Hampton, who wants the calendar changed, said.

Some parents went as far as to tell school board members, during a public comment session Thursday night, that the division is suffering from race-based bullying.

"Over the last two years there have been many racial incidents in schools, but none have been officially reported. Why is this?" Krista McMullen said.

School board members we spoke to say they just learned of the Lee-Jackson Day issue this week when e-mails began to pour in.

Neither Steve Koleszar nor Jonno Alcaro on the board would commit to changing the calendar, if put to a vote.

"I don't particularly want to get into the kind of politicking about the issue. I'm more concerned about what happens in the classroom,” Kolezar said.

"We haven't celebrated this holiday in years and years and years. We put it on the calendar because all state holidays are put on the calendar,” Alcaro said.

School board members also said parents should take up the issue at the state-level or lobby Albemarle County supervisors to make the change.