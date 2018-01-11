Quantcast

Albemarle County School Board Addresses Budget Shortfall

Posted: Updated:
ACPS board ACPS board
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle's School Board is already facing a $2.5 million to $3.5 million deficit for the upcoming budget.

The board says the shortfall is because the state recalculated the composite index every two years. The composite index formula determines a school division's ability to pay education costs.

Losing up to $3 million in the coming budget puts the board in a bad position.

“We are in very good shape before this but the concern of course is that our funding request won't match the revenue and so that will be a discussion with the county on how we make that's up,” Kate Acuff of the school board said.

In April, Albemarle supervisors ultimately decide how much money to give the school board. The school superintendent will present a funding request on Jan. 18.

  • Albemarle County School Board Addresses Budget ShortfallMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story