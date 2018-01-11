Felicia Aiyeotan Playing Big for UVa Women's Basketball

Sophomore center Felicia Aiyeotan had her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and also blocked four shots against Clemson

The Virginia women's basketball team will play on the road at Boston College Thursday night..

UVa is riding a seven-game win streak.

The last time they won eight in a row was 2009.

The Cavaliers are 4-0 in ACC play for the first time in 18 years.

Felicia Aiyeotan has had a big impact on the win streak to start conference play.

The sophomore center has posted a double-double in three of her last four games.

She had 10-points and 10-rebounds in the 'Hoos last game against Clemson.

Aiyeotan has led or shared the team lead in rebounding in eight of the last nine games.

She is currently eighth in the conference in rebounding.

The 6-foot-9 center made an impact in the middle for Virginia last season, recording 54-blocks, which is the seventh-highest single-season total in program history.

But head coach Joanne Boyle says Aiyeotan's game is much more well-rounded this season, and she's becoming a force to be reckoned with.

"I think she hasn't even scratched the surface, to be honest," says Boyle. "I think on the defensive end, obviously, the blocks are a natural thing for her. But (assistant coaches) Tim Taylor and La'Keshia Frett Meredith are working really hard with her on finishing. I think Fe's mindset is establishing herself down on the block, and understanding that we want to give her the ball. So I think on every possession, I want the defense to have to worry about her on every possession."