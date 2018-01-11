Charlottesville's Scott Paisley Wins Cyclocross National Championship

A Charlottesville area man has won the national championship in cyclocross.

Scott Paisley won the national title on Wednesday in Nevada.

The 60-year-old co-owner of Blue Wheel Bicycles in Charlottesville was competing in the Masters 60-to-64 age group at the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in Reno.

Paisley outlasted the competition to take the top spot.

Cyclocross often features a hilly off-road course with obstacles like mud and rocks, where sometimes it's easier, and advised, to just pick up the bike and run with it.