UVA, Police, Community Leaders Sign Agreement to Improve Sexual Assault Response

Community leaders, including the University of Virginia and area police departments, have officially signed onto a new agreement to better address reports of sexual assaults.

Officers and attorneys from both Albemarle County and Charlottesville gathered Thursday at the County Office Building with UVA President Teresa Sullivan to sign into action the new plans.

The agreement means that the university's Title IX office and police will work together when a student reports a sex crime.

"This protocol reinforces and clarifies the community's collective response to sexual assault in our community. And what it does is formalize reporting requirements among parties to ensure that allegations of sexual assault are properly investigated, reported, and prosecuted,” Robert Tracci, commonwealth’s attorney, said.

“It's an effort to memorialize our corporation with one another, so we can provide the best possible support for people who've been survivors of sexual assault and also for their family members,” Sullivan said.

They say they will work hard to better preserve evidence, as well as host annual meetings.