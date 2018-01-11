The Albemarle Charlottesville SPCA is Out of Kennel Space and Needs Your Help!

The Albemarle Charlottesville SPCA needs your help! The cold snap led to an increase in animals at the shelter and now it has run out of kennel space.

The CASPCA is hoping an adoption deal will help make space for more animals in need, that's why adoption fees for dogs will be half price through Sunday.

The shelter is also looking for additional foster families.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering a dog, visit their website for more information.

Albemarle Charlottesville SPCA

3355 Berkmar Dr.

Charlottesville, VA 22901

434-973-5959

Also, check out the video above to learn more about Chrissy, this week's Featured Pet of the Week. She's a laid back 5-year-old beagle who is available for adoption at the Albemarle Charlottesville SPCA.