Albemarle County School Board Seeking Public Input on Redistricting Plans

A student-shuffle vote is expected to draw a crowd to an Albemarle County school board meeting Thursday night.

The board will hold a public hearing Thursday, January 11, on moving students around at three elementary schools.

More and more families live in Albemarle County's urban ring, and they need to figure out what to do with 216 students.

"I understand that parents are concerned about disrupting their relationships with their teachers, their principals, their librarian, and their school nurse. What can we as a school division do to make that transition better, because we really don't have good choices. We are over capacity at the schools," said school board member Kate Acuff.

The county’s superintendent has endorsed the Redistricting Advisory Committee's recommendation [PDF] - more info [PDF] - to move 144 students from Greer Elementary School to either Woodbrook or Agnor-Hurt. The other 72 students would go from Agnor-Hurt to Woodbrook.

The school board may make a decision during Thursday's meeting, or it can wait until the next meeting on January 25.

Any approved plan would take effect in August, as a new school year gets underway.

The Albemarle County School Board meeting is scheduled to get started at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building along McIntire Road.