Man Accused of Vandalism within Emancipation Park Appears in Court

A man barred from Emancipation Park is being hit with additional charges from a separate incident.

Brian Roland Lambert appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday, January 11.

Lambert is accused of damaging the plastic fencing around the statue of Robert E. Lee. Officers were called out to the downtown park around 1 a.m, November 5, 2017, after receiving a report of a man cutting the orange fencing around the covered statue.

The Charlottesville man was taken into custody and charged with vandalism, trespassing, and drunk in public.

Thursday, authorities served Lambert with three additional, similar warrants from an incident reported on January 9, 2018: drunk in public, trespassing, and destruction of property. No further details about the January 9 incident have been released.

Lambert is due back in court on March 9.