Wednesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

The Albemarle boys basketball team improved to 12-0 with a win against Powhatan The Albemarle boys basketball team improved to 12-0 with a win against Powhatan

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Broadway 86, Wilson Memorial 85, OT
Buckingham County 51, Prince Edward County 50
Goochland 48, Amelia County 35
Madison County 49, Clarke County 34
Powhatan 51, Albemarle 46

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 83, Powhatan 57
Goochland 69, Amelia County 36
Prince Edward County 61, Buckingham County 50
Tandem Friends School 84, Wakefield Country Day 35