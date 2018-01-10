Quantcast

Greenmont Hopworks Developer Gets Green Light for New Keene Facility

An Albemarle County hops grower was given the green light to build a new facility to process the flowers that are used to flavor beer.

Wednesday, Albemarle County supervisors approved unanimously a special use permit to build a hops processing facility at Greenmont Hopworks on Plank road just off Route 20 in Keene.

The proposed 10,000 square-foot facility would convert fresh hops into dry, pellet-sized hops to ship off for brewers.

“That really allows the brewers the flexibility, but it really allows the overall industry the flexibility to plant more hops and produce more hops because you have the ability to have that shelf life and have that sort of stabilization of the commodity,” Andrew Cox, director of business development for Greenmont Hopworks said.

Greenmont Hopworks will harvest hops from July to September.

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016.

