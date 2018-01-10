MBU First School in State to Offer Autism Studies and Science Major

Mary Baldwin University is the first in the state to offer an autism studies and applied behavior analysis major.

MBU has students already who are studying applied behavior analysis, but this is the first time ABA will be offered as an undergraduate degree.

The program aims to help fill a need both in schools and in-home service providers, as autism rates have increased and ABA course work has become more popular.

The MBU Dean of Education Rachel Potter says employment opportunities are abundant in the field.

“So somebody will come out of this program yes, with specialized training in autism but will be able to use their skills in ABA to apply in other fields, whether it's social work or the criminal justice system, whether they're pursuing graduate degrees in speech language pathology, occupational therapy,” Potter said.

The new major will be available next fall and students will begin ABA course work in the fall of 2019.