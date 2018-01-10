Quantcast

Augusta County Courthouse to get New Roof

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Augusta County Circuit Courthouse is getting a new roof.

Supervisors unanimously approved a copper roof to top the historic courthouse located in downtown Staunton. The price tag on the copper roof is roughly $275,000.

It's expected to last 100 years. According to the county's administrator work will begin in the spring. 

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

