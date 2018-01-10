The Latest: McAuliffe Delivers Final Address to Lawmakers

Gov. McAuliffe at the State of the Commonwealth

Outgoing Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says his proudest achievement during his four years in office was restoring voting and other civil rights to thousands of felons who had completed their sentences.

McAuliffe discussed his legacy in his final "State of the Commonwealth" address to lawmakers Wednesday evening.

He also touted his record on economic development, announcing Virginia has attracted more than $20 billion in new capital investment since he took office.

That's a figure McAuliffe says exceeds any previous governor by more than $6.5 billion dollars.

McAuliffe says witnessing the "bigotry and violence" during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that turned deadly in August was the lowest point of his tenure. Family members of the three Virginia residents who died that day were present for his speech, an emotional moment.

"Nothing will bring these brave Virginians back. But as we continue to mourn their loss, I hope we will honor their legacy by finding the good in each other and in our Commonwealth, even in times of great challenge," McAuliffe said.

Heather Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, was in the audience. Along with the families of trooper pilot Berke Bates and lieutenant pilot Jay Cullen.

McAuliffe leaves office on Saturday. when Governor-elect Ralph Northam will be sworn in.

The Associated Press contributed to this piece.