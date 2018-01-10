Will Patrick Named New Louisa County Football Coach

The Louisa County football team has a new head coach, and they didn't have to go far to find him.

The Lions made the announcement at the school on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Will Patrick will be the teams new head coach.

Will Patrick has been with the Louisa County coaching staff since 2008, serving as the offensive coordinator for the last five years.

But his roots with the Lions go even deeper than that, as Patrick is a 2002 graduate of Louisa County High School.

"I'm just so proud, because literally, I bleed green and gold, through and through," says Patrick. "This is my hometown."

Patrick replaces Mark Fischer, who announced his retirement before the start of the 2017 season, and proceeded to lead the Lions to the state championship game.

"A lot of people say, 'You never want to be the man that follows the man,'" says Patrick. "I'm not scared. I'm not scared of that. Yes, we're losing a lot but I think we're going to be just fine here. The tradition will continue."

Fischer gave Patrick a strong vote of confidence at the press conference announcement on Wednesday.

"We've only scratched the surface of what we can be," Fischer said. "I want my son to play for Coach Will Patrick. That's how committed and dedicated I believe in him that much."

Patrick says, "To know that he has my back, and that he supports this, and supports me, that means so much. I can't describe it."

As the offensive coordinator this season, Will Patrick orchestrated the highest-scoring offense in school history.

Senior running back Job Whalen says, "He was there for most of the time, and without him, we wouldn't have made it as far. He was a big part of our success. He really deserves this job, and I'm glad he got it."

The Lions will lose 18 of 22 starters and their head coach from the state runner-up squad, but the players say they won't be losing any of the energy from the head coaching position.

Sophomore quarterback Jarett Hunter says, "I feel like Coach Patrick is going to pick up right where we left off, and bring the same energy, the same intensity, and keep Louisa football going. He's never boring. Coach Patrick always has energy. He's always clapping. He might run around with us, or do something like that. He's always excited."

Whalen adds, "Just the way he brings the energy to the game, and the fun and the excitement, is a great thing."

Will Patrick played quarterback and linebacker for Louisa County from 1998-2002.

He was a linebacker, fullback, and defensive tackle at JMU from 2002-2006, and was part of the Dukes' 2004 NCAA Division 1-AA National Championship-winning team.