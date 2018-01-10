Fluvanna County Constructing New Museum on Area's Agricultural Roots

Fluvanna County is turning dirt on a new museum to display relics from the county's agricultural roots. The Fluvanna Historical Society broke ground Wednesday afternoon on the Fluvanna Farm Heritage Museum.

This groundbreaking celebrates seven years of fundraising in the community and getting the county's support for the project.

Members of the Fluvanna Historical Society, county supervisors, and donors turned the first shovel of dirt on the Fluvanna Farm Heritage Museum at Pleasant Grove Park.

The building is designed to look like a barn. It will include a collection of horse-drawn farm equipment collected by John May, who helped start the "Old Farm Day" event.

The historical society raised $270,000, mostly from businesses and individual donors, to get this project off the ground.

“We're all very excited because sometimes we really doubted whether this would come to fruition, and we kept working and local citizens threw fundraisers and events and that nature to raise money for the farm heritage museum, so, this is a project that reflects the real enthusiasm of local people,” Marvin Moss, FHS president, said.

Members of May's family were on hand for Wednesday's ceremony. They say he wants the museum's visitors to see the hard-working innovation of farmers and leave with the message that people need to keep looking for ways to improve things.

Construction is expected to take four to five months. Then, the historical society will work to raise money to arrange the displays and exhibits inside the museum.