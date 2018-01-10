UVA Medical Center Celebrates Expansion Project Milestone

The University of Virginia Medical Center is celebrating a major milestone in its expansion project.

Construction crews held a 'topping-off’ ceremony Wednesday, laying the final steel beam atop an expansion that will nearly double the UVA Medical Center's emergency department.

Construction is far from over but the initial phase is now more than half complete. The 475,000 square foot expansion will provide 43 additional emergency room beds as well as 8 floors of private rooms.

This project is expected to cost nearly $400 million, but Dr. Richard Shannon, UVA's executive vice president for health affairs, says it’s well worth it.

“People come here as their last chance and to have a world-class place for them to receive care is really important, so while it seems like a lot of money we think it’s worth it for our patients and for the commonwealth of Virginia as a whole," he stated.

The new emergency room is expected to open in the summer of 2019 and the private patient rooms in 2020. The project also calls for renovations to existing infrastructure which is set to be completed in 2021.