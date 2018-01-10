Fluvanna County Looking for Feedback on Streetscape Plans for Palmyra

Fluvanna County is drawing up plans to improve the flow of traffic and organize parking in the village of Palmyra.

The county is inviting the community to get a first look at the streetscape plans of the historic village this week.

"Chaotic" is how Fluvanna County Public Works Director Wayne Stephens describes the haphazard parking arrangement in the downtown area: No markings for parking spots, vehicles park on both sides of the street face different directions, and two-way traffic being allowed on the narrow streets.

Fluvanna County’s proposed traffic plan would basically turn Civil War Park in the center of the village into a traffic circle with one-way traffic around it. The plan would also paint lines to create 35 parking spaces.

“The whole concept is to make the whole street - sidewalks, curbs, gutters, the park area - just look nicer, because this is the heart of Fluvanna County. The historic village of Palmyra is our county seat, so we want to keep it looking as good as we can,” Stephens said.

The county is also looking for suggestions to improve other aspects of Palmyra's streetscape, from sidewalks to historic-looking street lights. It is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to get funding for that project.

The traffic and parking re-design is expected to get underway in the spring.

The county is holding a public meeting to show the plans and collect feedback from the community. That event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at the Fluvanna County Administration Building in Palmyra.