Former Louisa Co. School Aide Sentenced to Prison for Sex Crimes with Student

A former Louisa County Public Schools employee will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving a student.

A judge sentenced 32-year-old Amanda Nasser Wednesday, Jan. 10.

She pleaded guilty to eighteen felony charges and admitted to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student.

She was sentenced to five years behind bars for each charge; however, the judge suspended all but seven years.

Nasser will also be on supervised probation indefinitely.

Release from Louisa County:

Today, Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney, Rusty E. McGuire, announced that Amanda M. Nasser, 32, of Bumpass, was sentenced by Louisa County Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner, to ninety (90) years in prison, with all but seven (7) years suspended, on eighteen felonies involving the solicitation of and sexual activity with a fifteen (15) year old student.

Speaking on the conviction, McGuire said “Ms. Nasser abandoned her duties at the school to prey on a young boy whom she met when she was employed as a sign language interpreter at the local high school. These convictions send a clear message that such predatory behavior will be met with swift and severe repercussions.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua C. Loren, who prosecuted the case with McGuire, said: “The victim in this case will be forever scarred by Ms. Nasser’s conduct. His family has been victimized by her actions and Ms. Nasser’s own children will spend the next seven years without a mother. This case is a tragedy of Ms. Nasser’s making.”

In total, the defendant was convicted of four (4) counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and fourteen (14) counts of Solicitation of a Minor.